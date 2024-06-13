Air Quality Alert Issued Across Bergen County

The most serious alert, an Air Quality Action Day, has been issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. across Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union counties.

An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for North Central and Southwestern, NJ, along with Middlesex, Mercer, Camden, and Gloucester counties.

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for The Philadelphia Metro area in Eastern Chester, Western Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Western Montgomery, Upper Bucks, Lower Bucks, Delaware County, and Philadelphia.

According to the NWS, during an air quality alert, residents are instructed to:

Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite weather news station

Stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child

If you must go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities

Minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles

, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles Do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert

Meanwhile, on Friday, temps could soar into the high 80s with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

