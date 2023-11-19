Air Conditioner Blocks Firefighters From Rescuing Victim In Morris County Blaze

The blaze in the Lake Lackawanna section of Byram Township was one of two for firefighters on Saturday, Nov. 18. This one broke out around 3:51 a.m., the local fire department said.

While firefighters initially tried to rescue the trapped occupant with a ladder on the second floor through a window, a police officer pointed out that an air condition blocked access.

And so, firefighters entered the home to make the rescue, as police officers banged on the home, guiding them to the victim with noise, the Byram Twp. Fire Department said.

A second officer remained at the front door to stay in contact with firefighters. Fire conditions worsened as the firefighters were removing the victim.

They were eventually met by paramedics and police officers, who transported the victim to the hospital. Daily Voice has reached out to police for an update on the victim's condition.

"Firefighters returned and split up completing a secondary search, which was negative and to knock the rest of the fire down," the department said.

The fire was under control soon after and no further injuries were reported.

Another fire broke out later that afternoon in the Brookwood Section of town.

One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, and one cat was rescued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.