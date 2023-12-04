Aide In Englewood After-School Program Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Johnathan Jones, 21, “sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 in Englewood while in a supervisory role,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Dec. 4.

Jones, who lives in the Passaic County town of Bloomingdale, was employed by the city Recreation Department as an aide with the “SunFun at McCloud” After-School Program at the Dr. Leroy McCloud Elementary School on Tenafly Road, District Schools Supt. Dr. Marnie Hazelton said.

"Rest assured that measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all student participants and that the accused staff member has been removed,” Hazelton wrote in a letter on Monday to families in the program.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Jones was arrested on Sunday following an investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Englewood police, the prosecutor said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Jones is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault -- including one involving "force, coercion or injury" -- along with sexual assault and child endangerment, jail records show.

