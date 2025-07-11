The Velvet Sundown is a new band that exploded in popularity in June. The group has quickly gained more than 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, fueled by a global chart-topping hit called "Dust on the Wind."

The group has been described as having a retro folk-rock sound reminiscent of classic acts like Creedence Clearwater Revival or Bad Company. Its name is even similar to The Velvet Underground, the legendary experimental rock band once led by guitarist Lou Reed.

There's just one problem: The Velvet Sundown isn't real.

In a recent update to its Spotify biography, The Velvet Sundown admitted that its musicians, songs, artwork, backstory, and pictures are all generated by AI.

"The Velvet Sundown is a synthetic music project guided by human creative direction, and composed, voiced, and visualized with the support of artificial intelligence," the new bio says. "This isn't a trick - it's a mirror. An ongoing artistic provocation designed to challenge the boundaries of authorship, identity, and the future of music itself in the age of AI."

The "band" also offered another disclaimer about its songs.

"All characters, stories, music, voices and lyrics are original creations generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools employed as creative instruments," the bio says. "Any resemblance to actual places, events or persons -living or deceased- is purely coincidental and unintentional.

"Not quite human. Not quite machine. The Velvet Sundown lives somewhere in between."

The Velvet Sundown went viral after appearing "out of nowhere" in June on popular Spotify playlists, Rolling Stone reported. As of press time, the band still showed up on playlists like "Good Mornings - Happily Positive Music to Start The Day," which has been saved more than 212,000 times and features songs from real acts like The Beatles, Taylor Swift, U2, and Stevie Wonder.

The "band" also had a spokesperson named Andrew Frelon, who took part in media interviews to promote The Velvet Sundown. But like the "group," he also wasn't what he first appeared to be, admitting to a social media hoax in a Medium post.

A closer look at The Velvet Sundown's lyrics shows that they lack the soul felt in songs like CCR's "Bad Moon Rising" or Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love."

"Dust on the wind / Boots on the ground / Smoke in the sky / No peace found," the "band" sings in the opening lines of "Dust on the Wind."

That song has been streamed more than 1.3 million times on Spotify, along with appearing on other platforms like Apple Music and YouTube. "Dust on the Wind" even reached the top of some national charts on Spotify like Sweden's "Viral 50" list, People magazine reported.

The Velvet Sundown's music also vaguely evokes the anti-Vietnam War sentiments in many popular rock songs throughout the 60s and 70s. Other tracks by the "band" include titles like "Rebel Shout," "Driftwood Soldier," and "Where War Remains," but the songs' lyrics don't reference any specific military conflict.

Music fans also became suspicious because of how quickly The Velvet Sundown dropped their first two albums. The debut album "Floating on Echoes" was released on Wednesday, June 4, followed by "Dust and Silence" on Thursday, June 19.

The two albums also share virtually the same artwork. Both show a desert-like landscape with a staircase leading up to a floating eyeball and an orange geometric shape hovering in the sky.

The Velvet Sundown is far from the first example of AI-generated songs or musicians on audio streaming services.

In 2023, a song called "Heart on My Sleeve" was released, using AI-created voices resembling The Weeknd and Drake, with Variety reporting that the creator submitted the song for Grammy consideration. Another "band" called Jet Fuel & Ginger Ales once had more than 400,000 monthly listeners to its covers of real bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The La's, according to Fast Company.

Atlanta rapper Gunna, known for the 2022 hit "Pushin' P," recently said he wants to "sign" an AI musician in an interview with will.i.am, another artist who has embraced the new tech.

"I f*** with it, but I'm not hands-on with it," Gunna said, according to UPROXX. "I'm not against it; I'm gonna for sure tap in to it, but I'm taking my time."

​"This s*** is next level," the Black Eyed Peas frontman replied. "You gotta tap in deep real soon. Because like 2030? Bro, this next five years is going to be so transformational. We compete with humans right now. In 2030, it's gonna be full-on AI artists that produce it, write it, and star in the videos."

​"I got to sign me an AI artist, fast," Gunna said. "Get with 'em, you can't beat 'em."

Glenn McDonald, a former Spotify "data alchemist," told Rolling Stone that AI acts like The Velvet Sundown can turn into what some may call "industry plants" because the music streamer accepts payments to boost where songs appear on certain playlists. That type of digital payola moves playlists away from human-driven choices and toward algorithms that "can pick songs for recommendations based on characteristics of their audio."

Despite the controversy, The Velvet Sundown isn't slowing down, with its third album "Paper Sun Rebellion" scheduled for release on Monday, July 14.

