'AGT' Runner Up From Bergen County Returns For 2nd Shot

The master of cardistry, and a native of Bergenfield, who finished second on "America's Got Talent", will be appearing on "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" on Monday, Jan. 22. on NBC.

On "Fantasy League", judges choose a roster of their favorite acts and mentor them as they compete against other contestants. The winning act receives $250,000.

Last summer, DeGuzman dazzled viewers and judges with her array of impressive card tricks and devil-may-care attitude.

Judges related to how nervous she got when it was time for her big reveals. Tricks included her flashy shuffling and card balancing and being able to somehow make it so audience members and judges had the same card in an envelope. When her tricks worked, she jumped up and down and seemed as surprised as the audience.

Growing up with a single mother, DeGuzman shuttled from home to home but she found comfort in magic tricks and cardistry, rewatching the tricks of magicians like David Blaine and teaching herself how to do magic.

Before going on "America's Got Talent," DeGuzman had achieved an impressive following, appearing on "Penn and Teller: Fool Us" and wowing people on TikTok.

