Again? Sinkhole Reopens On Route 80: Njdot

A sinkhole has reopened on Route 80 in Morris County on the morning of Monday, Feb. 10, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

All Route 80 eastbound lanes are closed at Exit 34-Route 15 in Wharton, NJDOT said. NJDOT crews are on site to evaluate the situation, determine the extent of the damage, and stabilize the area in order to design a repair, NJDOT sad. The cause of the depression has not yet been determined, NJDOT said.

Last December, the day after Christmas, a sinkhole opened up at the exact same spot, forcing a closure of Route 80 and snarling the post holiday commute. The sinkhole was repaired after four days and Route 80 eventually reopened. The sinkhole was caused by the collapse of an abandoned mineshaft.

All traffic is currently being detoured at Exit 34, however traffic is advised to use Exit 28 to take Route 46 eastbound or Route 10 eastbound to avoid the area. This exit is several miles before the closure. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, such as Route 46, or use the following detours:

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

or

Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route

15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

