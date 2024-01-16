Again? Persistent Paterson Man Threatens To Bomb Gov. Buildings, Judge, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Brandon M. Hernandez, 29, became the center of an investigation in November 2023, when the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit began looking into "a pattern of social media posts threatening to shoot and bomb government buildings and judges," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hernandez was the person responsible for the threatening posts, Musella said. On Thursday, Jan. 11, Hernandez was found in Paterson and arrested by members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of terroristic threats and cyber-harassment.

In 2020, Hernandez violated an order of protection and led police officers on a brief chase, as reported by Daily Voice.

He fought with and spit on the officers before being subdued, sending one of them to the hospital, authorities said at the time.

Hernandez – who records show has violated protection orders before — was taken under police guard to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation before being transferred to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered him released less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Soon after, Hernandez “sent threatening messages over social media to family members of Fair Lawn police” and posted threats to kill officers directly on department social media sites, Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said at the time.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with cyber harassment, stalking and three counts of making terroristic threats.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.