After Wildfire, This NJ Detailer Is Making Ocean County Shine Again — For Free

That’s when Jeffry Healy, who owns Black Diamond Detail on Route 9 Bayville, decided to do what he always does when disaster hits his community: Step up.

“I said, how can I help somebody in this time of need?” said Healy, 45, who’s owned the shop for 12 years. “I’ve offered stuff like this before when tragedies struck. I’ve been part of the community for a long time. I donate and help out whenever I can — it’s how I was raised.”

This time, that help comes in the form of a free car wash.

Healy made the call on Wednesday morning, April 23, after a night at a friend's house not far from his shop. He couldn’t get home to Parkertown because of closures caused by the nearly 12,000-acre Jones Road Wildfire, so he stayed nearby.

By 8 a.m., his crew was already scrubbing, rinsing, and buffing. Then Healy looked around and realized what he had to do.

“It was really bad,” he said. “Probably a bunch of ashes and soot on people’s cars.”

So now, anyone impacted by the Jones Road Wildfire — municipal workers, local residents, whoever — can roll up to Black Diamond Detail at 242 Atlantic City Blvd. (Route 9) and get their car cleaned, no questions asked.

“No strings attached,” Healy said. “Just show up. I have a staff here that can handle it.”

It’s a big-hearted move, but not out of character for Healy. This isn't his first time going above and beyond.

Recently, when a local woman’s home was raided due to animal hoarding, dozens of animals were brought to a nearby shelter. The shelter put out a call for supplies. Healy didn’t hesitate. His company donated more than 300 towels to the shelter.

For Healy, the care goes beyond the polish.

“This is just a token of my appreciation for the services,” he said. “No job is too big or small.”

Black Diamond Detail is located at 242 Atlantic City Blvd. (Route 9), in Bayville. Healy says those looking to take him up on his offer can stop by any time.

