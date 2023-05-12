Adult Player Slashed By Fort Lee Teen In Paramus Pickup Basketball Game

The teen and his friends fled in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon after he pulled a multi-use tool and slashed the Bloomfield man with a knife blade at the 24 Hour Fitness shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The victim refused treatment at the scene for a cut on his face, the chief said.

Paramus Police Detective Sal Cosentino, meanwhile, quickly spotted and stopped the Mercedes on the highway.

He and backup officers seized the boy and recovered the weapon, Ehrenberg said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the boy for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and illegal weapons possession, the chief said.

The boy was later released to his parents after having an electronic monitoring bracelet attached at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro, he said.

A judge in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack will try the case behind closed doors because he's a juvenile.

