Bruce Springsteen Mourns Mother's Death With Heartfelt Tribute

Bruce Springsteen said his mother died at 98 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The Freehold native's cause of death was not mentioned.

"The Boss" announced Adele Springsteen's death with lyrics to his song "The Wish", a ballad about his love for his mother from his 1998 album 'Tracks'.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring," Bruce Springsteen said. "I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.

"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."

In "The Wish", Bruce sings about Adele buying him a Japanese guitar for Christmas and how he proposed to a girl on Adele's birthday. The song was also featured during Bruce's concert residency "Springsteen on Broadway".

Bruce Springsteen also shared a video of him and Adele dancing to the big band song "In The Mood" by Glenn Miller. On his Netflix special for the Broadway residency, Bruce said his parents grew up with swing music, and "it was in their bones."

Bruce also spoke about her battle with Alzheimer's disease for more than a decade.

"Dancing, the desire, and the need to dance is something that it hasn't left her, remains an essential, primal part of who she is," said Bruce. "It's beyond language. It's more powerful than memory and when she comes in the door, we make sure there's music on."

Thousands of fans posted their condolences to the Springsteens.

"I have learned about being a good person from your stories about your mother," one fan wrote on Facebook. "She was an admirable woman. Thank you for sharing her with us. May she rest in peace."

"What a beautiful light your mom Adele was," another person commented. "Her physical body may be gone, but she lives inside of you forever. Rest peacefully, Adele. 🌹 Thank you for sharing your most beautiful gift with all of us. ❤️ Wishing the entire Springsteen family comfort and peace in the coming weeks and months."

Fans also remembered how Adele loved dancing at her son's concerts just as much as they did.

"Your mom brought such spirit to one of the concerts I went to," one fan posted. "It was midnight at MetLife [Stadium] and we all sang Happy Birthday to you. Your mom danced with you onstage. We were blessed to have her there. She seemed to be an amazing mom! My thoughts and strong prayers and lots of love to you and your family."

"Sorry for your loss," another commenter said. "I remember you dancing with your mom in Philly at the concerts. My late mom was a few years younger than your mom and she loved your music and going to your concerts."

Bruce Springsteen's father Douglas died in April 1998 at 73 years old.

