Boy Killed In Post-Scrimmage NJ Crash With Opposing Coach Identified (Update)

A GoFundMe campaign identifies the athlete killed as Easton Beisler, who played for Upper Township.

Vineland police previously said a boy identified only as E.B. was riding in an SUV that collided with motorcyclist Addiel Ortiz, 31, at Maple Avenue near Becker Drive at around 5:53 p.m., Vineland police said.

Ortiz was riding a Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle east on Maple when the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse heading west on Maple turned left into the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex. Ortiz struck the SUV, killing Easton and Ortiz at the scene.

The 42-year-old Ocean View woman driving the Chevrolet wasn't injured.

A Facebook post made by the Cape Atlantic Jr. Football League said the crash involved a Vineland Blitz youth football coach and an Upper Township Youth Football player. Another post indicates the crash happened after a scrimmage.

A GoFundMe page said Ortiz was a corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township. He previously worked for the now-closed Southern State Correctional Facility and had been an officer since June 2014. He was engaged and had four children, having been a youth football coach for Vineland Blitz for four years.

The campaign for Ortiz's family had raised more than $34,000 as of Saturday, Sept. 14. The campaign for Easton's family had raised more than $98,000.

All games for the weekend were canceled.

Anyone with any information about the crash should call Vineland police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.

