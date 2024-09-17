Adam Sandler Spotted Filming 'Happy Gilmore 2' In Hackettstown

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 comedy starring Adam Sandler was spotted filming at Farmview Golf Center on East Avenue in Hackettstown on Tuesday, Sept. 17.. In a Facebook post, Hackettstown police warned residents of potential disruptions.

"East Avenue will be fully closed, Tuesday, from 6AM-8PM. This closure includes East Avenue on the Route 46 (Washington Township Morris County) side," police said in a Facebook post.

"During this time, there will be no vehicle access beyond 120 East Ave., which will be available for access to local businesses ONLY. Morning and afternoon commuters will need to detour via Mountain Avenue and the Five Corners intersection to navigate around the closures. Officers will be on scene to assist, but moderate delays are expected during morning rush hours"

While the post didn't explicitly mention "Happy Gilmore 2," it didn't take long for commenters to put 2 and 2 together and share their excitement about the movie filming in town.

The movie has been filming all over New Jersey, with Adam Sandler spotted throughout the Garden State.

The movie will stream on Netflix and began production on Monday, Sept. 9.

Sandler will return in his role as Gilmore along with Christopher McDonald as his nemesis Shooter McGavin. Julie Bowen is returning, reprising her role as Happy's love interest from the first film. Bad Bunny is also joining the cast and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to appear.

