Actor Nicholas Braun, Cousin Greg On Succession, Accused Of Driving Under Influence

TMZ first reported that police in Moultonborough, New Hampshire pulled Braun over Friday night, Aug. 29, and booked him into the Carroll County lockup for about an hour before releasing him on his own recognizance. No bail was set. There is no mugshot because the station’s camera wasn’t working, the TMZ report states.

Braun, age 37, was arrested on suspicion of DUI Impairment and Operating Without Lights. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 16, court records show.

Moultonborough is a Lakes Region town about two hours north of Boston.

Representatives for Braun did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A native of Bethpage on Long Island, Braun rose to prominence as Greg Hirsch on Succession (2018–2023), earning three Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor.

His screen credits also include films such as Sky High, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, How to Be Single, Zola and Cat Person, as well as roles in TV projects like 10 Things I Hate About You and Documentary Now!

Beyond acting, Braun has invested in several New York City hospitality ventures, including buzzy bars and restaurants. He has also dabbled in music, releasing the 2020 single “Antibodies (Do You Have The)” tied to pandemic relief efforts.

Braun has not publicly addressed the charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.