Active Shooter Report At Villanova University Deemed ‘Cruel Hoax’: Officials (Video)

The Radnor Township Police Department and assisting agencies rushed to the school after alerts were sent at 4:30 p.m. warning of an “active shooter” on campus. Students and residents were ordered to shelter in place as officers cleared buildings, and SEPTA trains bypassed Villanova and Stadium Stations during the lockdown. Hours later, officials said no shooter, no victims, and no firearms were found.

In a letter to students and families, Villanova University President Peter M. Donohue called the ordeal “a cruel hoax.”

You can watch a video of his statement here.

The letter in its entirety is below:

“Today, as we are celebrating Orientation Mass to welcome our newest Villanovans and their families to our community, panic and terror ensued with the news of a possible shooter at the Law School. Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax—there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus. While that is a blessing and relief, I know today’s events have shaken our entire community.I would like to thank everyone involved in securing the safety of our community, especially our Villanova Public Safety department and the first responders from Radnor Police and other local police departments. I would also like to thank our Orientation Counselors and all of the Villanova staff in attendance at the Orientation Mass, who responded calmly and compassionately to a very frightening and unnerving situation.Amid my thanks, I would like to apologize to our first-year students and their families. This is not the introduction to Villanova that I had hoped for you. And while I cannot do anything to relieve the unrest that you are feeling right now, I can offer a prayer. As generations of Villanovans know, this prayer is how I close Orientation Mass each year. Since we were interrupted today, I would like to offer it now. Whomever you are with, I ask that you reach out to them and repeat after me.May God bless you and protect you.May your heart and mind be united in faith so that you may be able to love wisely, work creatively, laugh heartily, and live honestly. May you use your education to bring justice and peace to the world, for the benefit of our human family and all of God’s creation.And may you always know that you are loved. AmenI am sure there will be more questions in the coming days and weeks, and we will share as much information with you as we can, but for now, I am thankful that everyone is safe.”

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the reports were the result of a swatting incident.

“The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic,” Shapiro posted on X. “Swatting is illegal. I've directed the Pennsylvania State Police to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable.

“I know today was every parent's nightmare, and every student's biggest fear. I'm profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

Villanova University is a private Catholic institution just outside Philadelphia. The school has drawn global attention recently as the alma mater of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—who graduated in 1977 with a degree in mathematics. His election marked a historic moment: he became the first American-born pope, the first Augustinian to lead the Catholic Church, and only the first from any American university. Click here to read our full report on Pope Leo XIV's ties to Villanova University.

Public transit has since normalized. SEPTA announced at 6:19 p.m. that trains had resumed stopping at both Villanova and Stadium Stations following the all-clear.

