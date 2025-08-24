All-Clear Update Issued After Active Shooting Warning At University Of South Carolina

An all-clear update has been issued after an earlier urgent alert warned students and staff of a possible active shooter at the heart of campus at the University of South Carolina, leading to a shelter-in-place order.

The updated was issued Sunday evening, Aug. 24, after earlier reports surfaced of a possible shooter at the Thomas Cooper Library, a central hub for students.

"ALL CLEAR," the update stated. "There is no ongoing emergency at this time. The Thomas Cooper Library building remains closed."

Earlier, the suspect was described as a 6-foot tall white man wearing black pants, according to university officials.

About a half-hour after the initial alert, emergency response officials at the university, located in Columbia, South Carolina, wrote in a new update on social media that there was no evidence of an active shooter, but added "Police are searching. Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear."

The Thomas Cooper Library, typically a place of quiet study, became the focus of a massive police response, with officers searching for the suspect and securing the area. The university has asked everyone to avoid the vicinity and to monitor official channels for updates.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.