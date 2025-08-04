Acting Prosecutor Named In Hudson County: AG

Mello replaces longtime Prosecutor Esther Suarez, who recently retired after 10 years. Mello has served as Hudson County’s First Assistant Prosecutor since 2016.

“I am profoundly grateful and honored to be asked by Attorney General Platkin to serve in this position,” said Mello. “I look forward to taking on the challenges of the role and having the opportunity to stand up for victims, pursue justice, to improve public safety, and to ensure the well-being of all Hudson County residents.”

Prior to joining the prosecutor’s office in Hudson County, Mello worked in the Morris and Bergen County Prosecutor’s offices.

In Bergen County, Mello was chief homicide assistant prosecutor, trying several high-profile cases, including the trial of Edward Ates, accused of killing his former son-in-law Paul Duncsak. While Ates’ attorney argued his weight prevented him committing the crime, Mello was able disprove their defense and earn a conviction.

A Vietnam War veteran, Mello earned the rank of Infantry First Lieutenant in the Army.

