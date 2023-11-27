Accused Child Molester From Cliffside Park Held For ICE

Delfino Simon-Roca, 56, was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment following a month-long investigation that began with a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The prosecutor’s detectives arrested him last Tuesday, Nov, 21, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, Musella said.

Simon-Roca, who’s listed in jail records as a Guatemalan national, has remained there on a detainer that was immediately issued by ICE.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtains such detainers whenever someone suspected of living here illegally is jailed.

An immigration judge will hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine Simon-Roca’s residency status and whether or not he should be deported.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Simon-Roca’s release before then -- due to bail reform, for instance -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice so that immigration agents can take custody of him.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact police or your county prosecutor's office immediately.

