Acclaimed Owen Wilson Series Renewed For Second Season On Apple TV+

The renewal, announced on Wednesday, July 23, comes after a wave of critical praise for the sports comedy, which follows Owen Wilson’s character Pryce Cahill, a washed-up former golf pro who bets his future on mentoring a troubled teenage phenom, Santi Wheeler played by actor Peter Dager.

Since its debut, Stick has been hailed as “a hole-in-one,” “feel-good,” and “ideal comfort viewing,” quickly becoming a summer must-watch for Apple TV+ subscribers.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to ‘Stick,’ and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson,” said creator Jason Keller. “Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

Wilson echoed the excitement, saying, “It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story."

Season one’s ensemble cast — including Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, and Lilli Kay— will return, with new characters promised for season two.

The show has also featured cameos from golf stars like Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley, as well as broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

Apple TV+’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, praised the creative team, promising “plenty more in the bag for fans of the series” as Pryce Cahill’s journey continues.

The season one finale, “Déjà Vu All Over Again,” is now streaming globally after it premiered Wednesday, capping off a breakout debut for the heartfelt, offbeat comedy.

