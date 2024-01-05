Absecon Lighthouse Shines Less Bright After Death Of 96-Year-Old Keeper Bruddy Grover

Absecon Lighthouse posted on its Facebook page about Grover's death on Thursday, Jan. 4.

"He was loved beyond measure," the post read. "We are heartbroken."

Many people posted their condolences and memories of Grover after his death was announced.

"Oh Buddy! 💔," one person commented on the post. "What a wonderful man! I met him at the top of the lighthouse and he enthusiastically talked about its history. Thank you for being an inspiration. I’m glad I got to tell him that! Rest in eternal peace. 🕊️"

"Oh Buddy," another added. "I believe he's holding a light. Truly a wonderful & incredible person. xoxo So glad we got to see him recently."

Lucy the Elephant posted on its social media accounts about how Buddy was an important volunteer for the lighthouse and another iconic Atlantic City landmark.

"He also volunteered for years on the restoration of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's historic organs," the post said. "Buddy was the beacon who kept the light shining."

At 171 feet tall, Absecon is the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey and it's the third-tallest masonry lighthouse in the United States, according to the lighthouse's website. Located at the corner of Pacific and South Rhode Island avenues, Absecon was first illuminated in January 1857.

Absecon Lighthouse has 240 steps and visitors can climb 228 of them to enter the watchroom. While the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1933, it has remained a popular tourist landmark in Atlantic City.

Absecon Lighthouse was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

Services for Buddy have not yet been finalized.

