ABC Unveils Fall Schedule, New 9-1-1 Spinoff To Premiere

“9-1-1: Nashville,” a spinoff of “9-1-1,” starring Chris O’Donnell will be premiering in the fall on Thursdays, airing after “9-1-1.” “9-1-1’s” other spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” was canceled last season.
“Shark Tank” will be leaving its longtime Friday perch and move to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” airing Fridays at 8 p.m.
“The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will once again be held until midseason. ABC will also be airing new cycles of “The Bachelor,” “The Golden Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars.”
The full schedule is:
Sunday
7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 pm The Wonderful World of Disney
Monday
8 pm ESPN’s Monday Night Football
Tuesday
8 pm Dancing With the Stars
10 pm High Potential
Wednesday
8 pm Shifting Gears
8:30 pm Abbott Elementary
9 pm The Golden Bachelor
10 pm Shark Tank
Thursday
8 pm 9-1-1
9 pm 9-1-1: Nashville
10 pm Grey’s Anatomy
Friday
8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new night, now hosted by Ryan Seacrest)
9 pm 20/20
Saturday
7:30 pm College Football
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.