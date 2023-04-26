Aaron Rodgers Lands In NJ, Introduced As New Jets QB

The new New York Jets quarterback met with the media at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park on Wednesday, April 26.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets on Tuesday, April 25 after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and was named MVP four times.

"This is a surreal day for me after spending 18 years in the same city," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of excitement. I'm here because I believe in this team."

Rodgers praised Jets ownership and his new coaching staff and said he believes the Jets can win the Super Bowl. Rodgers has no easy task ahead of him. The Jets have missed the playoffs for 12 straight seasons, the longest streak in the NFL. They have not made a Super Bowl since Joe Namath led them to victory in Super Bowl III.

"This is an incredible fanbase that's hungry to win again," Rodgers said.

Another change for Rodgers is a new uniform number. At Green Bay, he wore #12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath. Even though Namath gave Rodgers his blessing to wear his number, Rodgers will be wearing #8, which he wore in college.

"Twelve is Broadway Joe," Rodgers said. "I didn't want to even go down that path."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.