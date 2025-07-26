Aaron Rodgers Has Strict Toilet Policy At Steelers Camp, Metcalf Reveals: Report

But apparently, the four-time MVP has bathroom boundaries, too.

Now in his debut camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the future Hall of Famer, 41, is raising eyebrows not just on the field, but also in the dorm hallways at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Just ask wide receiver DK Metcalf, who’s rooming with Rodgers this summer.

"The toilet is super loud," Metcalf told Yahoo! Sports. “So he was like, if we gotta (go), just don’t flush the toilet.”

Yes — you read that right. Flushing after dark is off-limits unless you have the quarterback's clearance.

To keep the peace, Metcalf said he texted Rodgers around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday just to see if the coast was clear.

Rodgers gave the green light — and the toilet got the all-clear.

