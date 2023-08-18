Aaron Rodgers Clams Up When Talking Furnishing New North Jersey Home

The new New York Jets quarterback sat down with WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti on Tuesday, August 15 to talk all things Gang Green and the topic of his new Essex County spread came up.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Rodgers purchased a $9.5 million 10,001 square foot mansion in Montclair, which features eight bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms.

"Is your house totally furnished?" Esiason asked.

"It's furnished, yea," Rodgers said.

Giannotti was curious whether Rodgers furnished all eight of his bedrooms, and that's when Rodgers appeared to get uncomfortable.

"I'm not going to talk about where I live," Rodgers said. "There's enough (stuff) out there."

Esiason and Giannotti took the hint and changed the subject, asking Rodgers about the pressure of being the new franchise quarterback for a New York team.

Rodgers' new home offers "panoramic views" of the New York City skyline, according to the listing, and promises privacy for a man whose relationships have been known to become tabloid fodder. The house also features a gourmet kitchen, home office, a media room, a wine cellar and a three-car garage, according to the listing.

The property taxes on the home cost about $30,989 according to the listing. The king of the discount double check is even getting one on his new home, as it was originally listed at $11 million.

To listen to Rodgers (not) discuss how he furnishes his new home, as well as his love of washing dishes, click here.

