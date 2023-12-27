Aaron Judge Picks Up Dinner Tab For NJ's Tommy DeVito

DeVito, a Don Bosco graduate who lives in Cedar Grove, said in an interview with Peter Schrager, of FOX Sports, that he was recently dining in New York City when he noticed the Yankees slugger and 2022 MVP, at the table next to him.

"I saw him out of the corner of my eye, but I didn't want to go say hello yet," DeVito said. "I waited for the end of the dinner. I went to go pay and the waiter came over and said 'Aaron paid for your tab.' "

A Yankees fan, DeVito said it was an awesome experience. DeVito, who still lives at home with his parents, makes $750,000 a year, while Judge takes home $40 million.

DeVito's run as the area's next great sports hero might be coming to end. After leading Big Blue to three straight wins, he was benched on Christmas Day after a poor first half in a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his recent struggles, DeVito is trying to cash in on his success. DeVito, who made national news after a dustup over a canceled autograph signing at a pizzeria, has filed new trademarks for "Passing Paisano" and "Tommy Cutlets" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Big Blue's newest star earned the nicknames after he expressed love for his mother's chicken cutlets while celebrating his Italian heritage on the field. DeVito hopes to sell Tommy Cutlets branded pasta, pizza, chicken, meatballs and tomato sauce while Passing Paisano could be used for branded clothing and bobbleheads, according to the filing.

