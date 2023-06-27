92-Year-Old Oradell Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

Henry F. Sohl for some reason was headed west in the eastbound lanes when his Ford Focus veered onto the left shoulder and hit a metal electrical box and concrete median at milepost 53 in Wayne shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, NJSP Trooper II Charles Machan.

Sohl, whose vehicle had a donut for the sedan's front driver’s side wheel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what he was doing in that area at that time of night.

Traffic was clogged for miles into the morning rush as the wreckage was cleared and State Police gathered evidence for an investigation.

Classic Towing removed the vehicle.

