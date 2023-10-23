9/11 Victim's Son Comes To Bergen To Discuss Addition, Depression And Redemption

Little Ferry and Ridgefield Park police have partnered up to host Matthew Bocchi as part of their fight against the spreading opioid epidemic.

Eight years sober, Bocchi will talk about drug and alcohol abuse as well as the fateful day in 2001 when his father was among nearly 3,000 people killed in the simultaneous attacks on America.

Bocchi gained recognition for his best-selling memoir, "Sway," in which he shares his journey to wellness.

His talks amplify the book's themes -- including addiction, depression, PTSD and how Bochi moved away from them toward healing and recovery, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

Bocchi will share his experiences during separate morning and evening sessions for Ridgefield Park High School seniors and juniors, the chief said.

Parents are invited to the evening session, beginning at 7 p.m. at Memorial School in Little Ferry. There's no charge.

It could be of particular relevance to those who've suffered from substance abuse, know someone who has, or is interested in prevention education, Walters said.

The chief said he believes Bocchi's talk will inspire attendees to speak up and seek support for their mental health issues, trauma, and addiction.

"Drug addiction doesn't only destroy the user," Walters said. "The impact it has on families is overwhelming."

"This year alone in Bergen County we've had 523 overdoses -- 92 of them are fatalities," the chief noted. "Last year we saw over 700 overdoses throughout the county."

Walters thanked the Bergen County Municipal Alliance for distributing funds from several grants to towns to create programs that focus on combatting drug and alcohol addiction.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.