911 Call Was TikTok Live Dare, Paterson Man Admits: Cops

On Sunday, Sept. 7, at 9:41 p.m., troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks responded to a hang-up 911 call from Lees Run Circle in Price Township. A male caller claimed someone was dead and yelling could be heard in the background, police said.

When officers arrived, they found no threat. All residents were safe and accounted for, authorities said.

The next day, Sept. 8, investigators traced the call to a T-Mobile number in Paterson. Troopers made contact with the man, who admitted to making the call. Police said he confessed to dialing 911 “as part of a dare while playing a game on ‘TikTok Live.’”

According to troopers, the man had denied making the call when first confronted, even providing the phone number that later matched his own.

He was charged with furnishing authorities with false reports and information without knowledge on a criminal complaint. The investigation remains open pending court action, state police said.

