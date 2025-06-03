90-Degree Temps Could Feel Like 100 Later This Week: Here's Your Forecast

Temperatures are on the rise across the Northeast this week, with afternoon highs in the 80s from Wednesday through Friday, and possibly pushing 90 degrees on Thursday in places like New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., the weather outlet said.

Even if thermometers don’t hit their peak, increased humidity will make it feel like full-on summer, AccuWeather meteorologists said. AccuWeather RealFeel® temps could reach up to 15 degrees higher than the actual temperature (see weather maps). Temps are expected to peak on Thursday.

Here’s the latest NWS forecast for New Jersey:

Wednesday: Sunny, high near 86. Calm wind turning southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, then a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 85.

Saturday: Showers likely (70% chance). Cloudy, high near 80.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 78.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.