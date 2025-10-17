Watch: 80-Year-Old From NJ Makes Ironman History As Oldest Female Finisher

Natalie Grabow, of Mountain Lakes, completed the iconic triathlon in 16 hours, 45 minutes, and 26 seconds on Saturday, Oct. 11, marking a record-setting moment nearly 50 years after the event’s debut, according to IRONMAN officials.

Grabow was greeted at the finish line by Cherie Gruenfeld, the previous record holder and newly inducted IRONMAN Hall of Famer, in what organizers called a powerful moment “between two legends of endurance sport.”

Video below shows Grabow crossing the finish line.

This year’s championship drew more than 1,600 female athletes representing 78 countries, ranging in age from 19 to 80, each with their own story of determination and resilience, organizers said.

The event celebrated courage and the “unbreakable spirit that defines ‘Anything is Possible,’” IRONMAN officials said.

