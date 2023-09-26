'8 Mile' Actor Nashawn Breedlove Who Rap-Battled Eminem Dies In NJ Home: Report

Breedlove, 46, died in his sleep at home on Sunday, Sept. 24, the outlet said. His Facebook profile shows he is from Newark.

The rapper and actor was known as "Lotto" since his part in the 2002 movie with Em that serves as a career highlight.

Breedlove's mother, Patricia, penned a tribute to him on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

"Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express," she wrote. "I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path."

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

