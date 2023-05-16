8-Foot Shark Still Lingering Off NJ Coast

Jekyll, who made a splash off Sea Isle City on May 8, resurfaced on May 15 in the same vicinity around 8 p.m., according to popular shark tracking and research organization, OCEARCH.

Jekyll has been tracked by OCEARCH since December 2022.

Jekyll spent quite some time off the coast of North Carolina before heading north along the Atlantic shoreline.

It wasn't immediately known how far off the coast Jekyll was swimming.

Click here to track Jekyll.

