74-Year-Old Man Arrested After Leaving Creepy Notes, Penis Polaroids On NJ Cars

Thomas A. Hughes, of Budd Lake, was identified after a mother and 17-year-old daughter went into QuickChek in Mount Arlington on Sept. 30, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said. When they came out, they found a sexually-explicit, hand-written note and a Polaroid photo of male genitalia, the prosecutor said.

The incident was reported to Mount Arlington police.

Hughes was then linked to near-identical incidents involving three other women, who left The Barn in Randolph and Rockaway to discover the same sexually-explicit hand-written notes and photos on a penis taken with a Polaroid camera, officials said.

Hughes was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, providing obscene materials to a minor, three counts of distributing obscene materials, four counts of lewdness, and four counts of harassment.

Following his arrest, Hughes was detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility. He was later released on Pretrial Monitoring Level III, with special conditions that he have no contact with the victims and not to return to the businesses where the alleged incidents took place.

Records show that Hughes was charged with lewdness in 1994.

