$7.2M Mansion Hits Market In Morris County (Look Inside)

Looking for a grandiose and luxurious mansion that sits on 17-acres of one of Morris County’s most private neighborhoods?

The home at 4 Charolais Farm in Mendham is listed at $7.2 million, and may just be your next sanctuary.

Listed for the first time by Lisa Fairclough, who owns a private boutique real estate company based in Sparta, the 11,000-square-foot retreat spares no element of opulence.

The Colonial-style property’s gated entry, bubbling fountain, and perfectly manicured front lawn are just a hint to the beauty that awaits inside.

The mansion’s 23 rooms comprise seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two complete Clive Christian custom kitchens, a home theater and movie package, and more — all on three stories accessible by a large elevator.

You’ll also find four fireplaces with original mantles, handpainted murals throughout the conservatory, and countless other architectural intricacies.

Despite its existing elements, the home has the potential for additional upgrades — specifically, a major appeal for its equestrian facility, which is included in its acreage and has even been preapproved.

“One of the most interesting things about the property is that it has a potential subdividable second lot with a separate entrance and a preapproved helipad location,” Jackie Hagemann of Fairclough Realtors tells Daily Voice.

Click here to view the full Zillow listing — and keep an eye out for Fairclough, who is being featured on an episode of House Hunters Friday, August 11 at 10 p.m.

4 Charolais Farm, Mendham Boro, NJ 07945

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.