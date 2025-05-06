70-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Dead In Paterson Home, Prosecutor Says

Police responded to the area of Cianci Street and Market Street around 2:18 p.m. on a report of a stabbing, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, a 70-year-old female from Paterson, inside the home with multiple stab wounds, the prosecutor’s office said. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity. The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or reach out to the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

