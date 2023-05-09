7-Year-Old Paterson Stabbing Victim Sees Community Support

The Paterson native was stabbed, and ended up in the hospital following the attack, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by loved ones.

A report by Univision says the girl was comatose following the harrowing incident at the hands of her grandmother, who has since been charged with attempted murder.

Since the stabbing, Sofia has undergone numerous surgeries and has had to have a feeding tube installed, the campaign says. Once she regains consciousness, she will have difficulty speaking. Her parents have been traveling back and forth between Paterson and Manhattan to visit her.

Sofia remains hospitalized in New York and, as of Tuesday, May 10, almost $27,000 has been raised for her.

All contributions from the fundraiser will go toward assisting with her medical expenses and providing the family with the resources they need.

Click here to donate.

