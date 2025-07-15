7 Inches Of Rain Fell In This Bergen County Town: See The Town-By-Town Totals

The storm left two people dead in Plainfield, where waters rose quickly, leaving residents trapped in vehicles.

The heaviest rainfall came from Oakland (Bergen County), where 7 inches were recorded, followed closely by:

Plainfield (Union County): 6.59 inches

Mountainside (Union County): 6.35 inches

Watchung (Somerset County): 6.51 inches

Edison Twp (Middlesex County): 5.35 inches

Wyckoff (Bergen County): 5.22 inches

Several towns across Union and Somerset counties were hit with more than 4 inches, including:

Franklin Twp (Somerset): 4.31 inches

Bridgewater: 4.16 inches

Linden (Union County): 4.19 inches

Manville: 4.03 inches

Middlesex: 3.76 inches

Somerset: 3.74 inches

Other notable totals:

Park Ridge (Bergen): 3.21 inches

North Brunswick: 3.52 inches

Highland Park: 3.37 inches

New Brunswick: 2.75 inches

Clark (Union): 3.54 inches

Cranford (Union): 3.19 inches

Multiple flood-related road closures were reported by 9:16 a.m., including:

“Flooding on US 22 eastbound West of CR 529/Washington Ave in Green Brook Twp. All lanes closed.”

“Flooding on US 22 westbound CR 525/Thompson Av in Bridgewater Twp. All lanes closed.”

“Flooding on US 22 westbound West of CR 531/Somerset Av/Watchung Av in North Plainfield. All lanes closed.”

“Flooding on NJ 28 in both directions from West of Warrenville Rd in Middlesex to CR 626/Somerset St in Somerville. All lanes closed.”

Additional towns with heavy downpours included:

Long Hill Twp (Morris): 4.47 inches

Butler (Morris): 4.17 inches

Mountainside (Union): 6.35 inches

Chatham: 3.71 inches

Pompton Plains: 3.31 inches

Stafford Twp (Ocean): 4.07 inches

Broadway (Warren): 3.27 inches

Click here for the full list of rainfall totals from the National Weather Service and here for the regional map.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.