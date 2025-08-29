7 Dead, 114 Sickened: Legionnaires’ Outbreak In Harlem Declared Over

Residents and visitors to Central Harlem are no longer at increased risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease, the New York City Health Department announced Friday, Aug. 29. The last reported case connected to the cluster began showing symptoms on Saturday, Aug. 9.

In total, the outbreak sickened 114 people, 90 of whom were hospitalized. Six patients remain in the hospital, and seven have died, as Daily Voice reported.

Most of those infected had underlying health risks such as being over 50, smoking, or having chronic medical conditions, the health department said.

The city’s investigation linked the bacteria strain to cooling towers at Harlem Hospital and a nearby construction site on West 137th Street. Both locations have since disinfected their systems and remain in compliance with city regulations, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams called the cluster “an unfortunate tragedy” and vowed to strengthen city oversight to prevent future outbreaks. The Adams administration is proposing reforms that include more frequent cooling tower testing, expanding inspection staff, and increasing fines for violations.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water vapor containing Legionella bacteria, often from cooling towers or similar systems. It is not spread person to person, and tap water remains safe to drink and use, officials said.

You can learn more about Legionnaires’ disease on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

