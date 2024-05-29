Fair 68°

$6M Beach House With Elevator Brings In $400K Per Year As Rental In New Jersey

It's a beach house like you've never seen before.

10017 Corinthian Dr., Stone Harbor.

Photo Credit: Anthony Priest Photography
Cecilia Levine
The home at 10017 Corinthian Dr., in Stone Harbor is on the market with Nicholas Giuffre of COMPASS Real Estate for $5.997 million.

Built in 2022, this 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home features 4,000 square feet of living space and is in walking distance of the downtown district.

The first floor boasts an open-concept living space with 10-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, a lavish dining area, and a custom kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. Large windows look out into the backyard and its 18x36-foot pool and multiple lounge areas.

The first floor also features two en-suite bedrooms and a den. The second-floor includes the additional five bedrooms, including the luxurious master suite and a cozy bunk room. 

Additional features of the home include Lutron shades, under-house storage, a 3-stop elevator, and multiple balconies. 

"This property is a dream come true, offering ample space for the whole family to enjoy as well as investment potential with the opportunity to receive over $400,000 in yearly rental income," the listing reads. 

Click here for the complete listing.

