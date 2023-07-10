$67K Fast Play NJ Lottery Ticket Sold At Wawa

The original scratch-off ticket cost $2.
The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #8399, 1220 Route 130, Robbinsville in Mercer County.
A Fast Play ticket worth $66,699 was sold, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Monday, July 10.
