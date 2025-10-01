67-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex Opens In Bergen County With Rooftop Lounge, Pet Spa

The property, dubbed 619 North and located at 619 North Maple Ave., in Ho-Ho-Kus, features units with walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private terraces in select apartments.

Community amenities include a rooftop lounge with BBQ grills and a firepit, a pet spa, resident lounge, fitness center, and an all-sport simulator, according to JLL.

The complex also offers 111 covered parking spaces with EV charging stations and a 3,500-square-foot commercial suite leased to Harley Street Medical. It's less than a quarter mile from the NJ Transit station, offering a 50-minute ride to New York’s Penn Station.

Financing for the development was secured by JLL on behalf of Vertical Realty Capital and Maybern Realty.

