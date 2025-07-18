$666 Scholarship Awarded To PA High School Students By Satanic Group

Satanic Delco, a Delaware County-based independent Satanist group, announced on Tuesday, July 15 that Kylie Tracy of Kennett High School and Adrian Gramatges of Ridley High School are this year’s winners of its annual Outsider Achievement Award.

Each graduating senior received $666 and a certificate recognizing their embrace of individualism, creativity, and critical thinking — core values of what the group calls Outsider Satanism.

Tracy submitted a series of photographs and an essay centered on the value of wonder, while Gramatges impressed judges with a live musical performance and a personal essay, the group said.

Now in its fourth year, the scholarship is awarded to students who challenge the mainstream and find strength in being different.

“Too often [the outsider is] on the receiving end of the bullying that goes overlooked by faculty,” Satanic Delco writes. “It’s never occurred to them to enter the popularity contest.”

Applicants are encouraged to “spill their guts” in any creative medium — from poetry and film to songs and essays — centered around values like rebellion, justice, balance, or celebration of the self. There are no rules on format, length, or style.

Despite its name, the group says it does not worship Satan or believe in the supernatural. Instead, it champions rational thinking, secular humanism, and agnosticism — using Satan as a symbol of resistance to arbitrary authority and conformity.

Satanic Delco previously made headlines in 2021 for pressuring a local school district to eliminate its “discriminatory” dress code. Since then, Satan worshipper groups have been on the rise in Pennsylvania, with an after-school club in York County launching in 2022 and Northampton County in 2023, which ended with a massive settlement following an ACLU case. Satanic Delco has specifically, gone on to launch numerous charitable programs, including aid for domestic abuse survivors, homeless residents, and animal welfare.

Their next public event, a masquerade ball called Dance With The Devil, is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Swarthmore.

