NJ Transit Machinist Stole 32 Locomotive Horns: Feds

A New Jersey Transit machinist was arrested and charged with stealing 32 locomotive air horns from multiple transportation companies, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced last month.

<p>A locomotive air horn</p>

A locomotive air horn

 Photo Credit: Mike Mullins/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Jeremy Hayes was charged in Roxbury Township Municipal Court in Morris County with receiving stolen property. 

Hayes stole the locomotive air horns from Norwalk Southern Railway and CSX Transportation, the DOT said. Each locomotive is required to be equipped with a locomotive horn for safe operation, the DOT said.

Hayes has been suspended following his indictment, Kyalo Mulumba, senior public information officer for NJ Transit said. No horns were stolen from NJ Transit, Mulumba said.

Locomotive air horns don't come cheap: According to Horn Blasters, an authentic locomotive horn can cost at least $2,000.

