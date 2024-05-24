61-Year-Old Cocaine Dealer Arrested In NJ Traffic Stop, Police Say (Details)

Josephine Dimoplon became the center of an investigation with the Secaucus Police Department in early May, when a concerned citizen tipped them off to her alleged drug-dealing activities, Chief Dennis Miller said.

On May 17, at 7:46 p.m., Dimoplon was stopped by the department's anti-crime unit for failing to use her turn signal, according to Miller. Sure enough, she was found in possession of cocaine and arrested, the chief said.

Secaucus Police K-9 Unit, Police Officer Tyler Pein and K-9 Brix were called to the stop and confirmed that scent of illicit drugs was emanating from Dimoplon’s vehicle. A later search of the car uncovered even more cocaine, police said.

Dimoplon had less than a half-ounce of cocaine, Miller said. She was charged with various drug offenses then lodged in the county's correctional facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.