Drug Bust: 1,500 Pounds Of THC, 607K Seized From Jersey Shore Man, Mom Helped, Prosecutor Says

Approximately 70 pounds of marijuana, 1,500 pounds of THC-related products, a 9 mm handgun, and approximately $390,000 in cash, were seized from Scott Carlino, 52, of Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Ellen Carlino, his 74-year-old mother, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Financial Facilitation, Billhimer said.

The pair had been using a Toms River business, “EarthE CBD,” as well as two homes to store the drugs and related evidence, the prosecutor said.

Between the months of May and September of this year, detectives from various law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance on the business in Toms River and the residences in Toms River and Brick Township.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, detectives observed Carlino while leaving the home in Toms River. Carlino was then spotted traveling north on the Garden State Parkway, and a stop was made by the New Jersey State Police. He was taken into custody without incident, Billhimer said.

Multiple court-authorized search warrants were then executed upon the business in Toms River and the two subject residences. That's when the discovery of evidence was made, police said.

Additionally, detectives seized approximately $217,000 from personal bank accounts belonging to Scott Carlino, Billhimer said.

Scott Carlino was charged with Possession of Marijuana in a Quantity Greater than 25 Pounds with Intent to Distribute, Maintain or Operate a Controlled Dangerous Substance Facility, Possession of a Weapon during the course of Controlled Dangerous Substance Offenses, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Financial Facilitation.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Ellen Carlino was taken into custody at her Brick Township residence and was served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

