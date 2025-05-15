$600K Found Inside Teddy Bear After Massage Parlor Raided: Edison PD

Five people were arrested following a more than yearlong investigation into Bliss Spa, a massage parlor at 2595 Woodbridge Ave., Edison police said.

The teddy bear was found in the Edison home of Daniela Diienno, the de facto owner and manager of the spa, police said. Law enforcement also seized a 2025 Tesla Model Y, a Rolex watch and a Cartier watch, police said.

Diienno was charged with money laundering, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution, police said. The other four were charged with engaging in/soliciting prostitution, police said.

