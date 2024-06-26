Boy Who Drowned On First Day Of NJ Summer Camp Defied Odds Since Birth, Campaign Says

Michael Stewart was a rising first grader at the Lumberton Township School District, Superintendent Colleen Murray said in a letter to the community posted on the district's website.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for his mother, Enjoli, said Michael drowned during free swim at Liberty Day Camp.

"Michael came into this world a fighter from the day he was born," reads the campaign launched by Kayla Ogletree. "He was born as a Micropreemie at 23 weeks and doctors did not expect him to survive."

Enjoli simply refused to believe that, and her son thrived.

"Michael Jeffrey defied the odds and continued to grow into a very intelligent, loving, caring sweet boy," the campaign says. "Michael Jeffrey had a love of learning, was a protector for his little sister Layla and Mom, had a fascination with large vocabulary words, and just had a pure heart of gold."

Michael was part of the camp’s inclusion program for students with special needs, camp owner and director Andy Pritkin told 6abc.com.

A lemonade stand is being hosted Saturday, June 29 starting at noon at the Old Fire House on Main Street in Lumberton with proceeds going to the Stewart family, Dr. Murray wrote. Questions about the fundraiser can be directed to Police Chief Tony Nippins at anippins@lumbertontwp.com.

Anyone in need of mental health support is asked to call Care Solace at 888-515-0595, Murray said

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken," Pritkin said in a letter to families. "Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper’s family, friends and loved ones- and we are respecting their privacy at this time,"

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign launched for Michael's family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.