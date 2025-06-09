6 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Off California Coast

It happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, June 8 when the twin-engine Cessna 414 went down approximately 5 miles offshore near the San Diego neighborhood of Point Loma minutes after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The plane was headed to Phoenix, Arizona.

Searchers found a debris field with a depth of water about 200 feet below it, said the US Coast Guard.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation of the incident.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.