Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 63°

SHARE

6 Injured In Crash Involving Vans, Tractor Trailers On Route 80 Ramp In Bergen County: Njsp

Six people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving two vans and two tractor-trailers on Route 80 in Bergen County early Thursday, May 15, New Jersey State Police said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at 4:18 a.m. on the eastbound exit 68A ramp at milepost 68, according to NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The crash involved two passenger vans, causing two tractor-trailers to lose directional control and jackknife, Sgt. Lebron said in a statement.

Out of 17 occupants, six sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE