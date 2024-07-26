6-Foot-5 Youth Camp Worker Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child Multiple Times In Bergen County

Jelanie McKenzie, of Queens, had been working at the youth camp when he sexually assaulted a child under 16 years old on multiple occasions in Alpine, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The alleged assaults began in March 2024, according to Musella.

On Thursday, July 25, McKenzie was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

McKenzie was arrested by FBI agents, NYPD officers, along with local and county law enforcement officials on Friday, July 26. He was being held by the New York City Department of Corrections – Rikers Island Facility, pending extradition to Bergen County.

Records show McKenzie is a black male who stands 6-feet and 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

