NJ Teacher Had Baby With Student She Sexually Assaulted For Years: Report

Laura Caron, a fifth grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, had a relationship with the student, who was born in 2005, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Michael Emmer in conjunction with Chief Tracey Super, of the Middle Township Police Department said.

The relationship began in 2016, when the child was approximately 11 years old, and lasted until 2020, officials said. The relationship happened while the child had been living in Caron's home.

6abc says the victim was 13 years old when he and Caron, then 28, had a baby in 2019. The outlet says Caron taught the victim and his sibling and the family became close with her over the years, often allowing their boys and their daughter to stay at her house two nights a week. The children moved in permanently in 2016.

6abc says that the victim's sister told police he was 11 years old when he began sleeping in Caron's bedroom and began noticing he'd go to sleep with his siblings in a shared room but would wake up in Caron's bed the following day. The victim, requesting secrecy, allegedly admitted that he was the father of Caron's 5-year-old child, according to 6abc.

Caron was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The Middle Township Elementary School website showed that Caron had worked at the school. Her information had been removed as of 4:30 p.m.

Caron was a guard for the Cabrini basketball team before the school was acquired by Villanova, and was raised in Warrington, PA. She attended Archbishop Wood High School.

"When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave," Superintendent David Salvo said.

The Middle Township School District has been notified and is cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said. Counseling and support services are being made available to students, staff, and families who may be affected by this news, authorities said.

“This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community," Sutherland said. "Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process.”

